From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 7, 1981
BOISE — A proposal to merge Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston with the University of Idaho at Moscow was killed in the Idaho Legislature Friday, bringing an end to attempts in the current session to change LCSC’s structure.
The Senate Health, Education and Welfare Committee voted without dissent to hole SB1131 in committee and direct the State Board of Education to study the merger option and report to the next Legislature.
The committee chairman, Sen. John Barker, R-Buhl, who has endorsed a merger, said he thinks the merger bill would pass the Senate if the committee recommended that.
MOSCOW — The academic degree program for 70 communication majors will be destroyed if funding for KUID-TV is not restored, University of Idaho School of Communication faculty said Friday.
“KUID-TV is an integral part of the School of Communication’s academic program, and the faculty believe the telecommunications and broadcast journalism degrees (serving 70 majors) will be destroyed unless funding is restored,” a statement approved unanimously by the faculty says.
“Everybody is upset,” said Don Coombs, director of the school. “All 285 majors in the school draw strength from the program,” he said.