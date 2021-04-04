From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 4, 1981
Clarkston Police Chief Robert K. Anderson said Friday that Sixth Street between Adams and Libby streets now is a school zone with a 20 mph speed limit during school hours.
Newly erected amber flashing lights have been installed north of Adams Street and south of Libby Street to operate on weekdays during school hours.
Anderson said officers are patrolling that section of Sixth Street closely and issuing tickets to motorists exceeding the 20 mph limit.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University has found itself on the bottom of another set of Pacific-10 Conference rankings. This time library books, not football, is the basis of the competition.
With the exception of Oregon State, all Pac-10 schools are members of the Association of Research Libraries. A recent ranking of the 111 association libraries has WSU in 87th, the worst showing of the Pac-10 universities.
The comparison was based on the number of volumes housed by the various libraries. WSU’s library collection includes some 1.3 million volumes.