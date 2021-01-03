From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 3, 1981
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho is one of several Idaho schools and hospitals that have received a total of $885,000 in federal matching funds for technical assistance and energy conservation projects.
The Department of Energy’s region 10 has finalized the second round of grants in the nationwide program, called “Schools and Hospitals Retrofit Program.”
UI has a continuing program of updating older facilities on campus to improve their energy efficiency. The university qualified for matching funds in both rounds of funding, receiving a total of $118,500 to retrofit its administration and physical science buildings.
———
CULDESAC — After surviving nearly a century of winter snows, spring lightning and summer drought, the two-story farmhouse guarding the entrance to the historic William Craig homestead west of Culdesac finally gave way to the house wreckers Friday.
In less time than it probably took its builders to ride horseback to the nearest settlement, Arthur Heitstuman and his sons, Phil and Dale, tore down and burned the picturesque building.
The Heitstuman Ranch Co., owned by Heitstuman, purchased the house and the Craig homestead last year and was notified by the insurance company shortly after the purchase that the house could no longer be insured unless it was remodeled.