From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 20, 1980
A Washington State University rally squad won the two shopping cart obstacle relay races at Pullman during basketball game intermissions in the past two weeks to benefit the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter at Lewiston.
Shelter Manager John Gessner said the student pushers won a 10-pound sack of dry dog food as their prize two weeks ago and 5,000 pounds of the feed in this week’s race. The shelter will get their prizes as Christmas gifts.
Gessner said the relay races were sponsored by the WSU Athletic Department, Safeway Stores and Purina Co. Teams representing Spokane, Lewiston, Moscow and other animal shelters competed.
———
State, county and city police in the Lewiston area are trying to cut back on automotive gas consumption in the face of high prices that may be headed even higher.
Lewiston Police Chief Kenneth Behrend said this week that all city departments are trying to hold gasoline costs down by 10 percent. And Behrend said his department has stopped detectives from taking cars home with them when they are on call, a normal practice in the past.
Behrend also said those gas guzzlers used by detectives will be replaced with smaller, more gas-efficient cars on a one-by-one basis.