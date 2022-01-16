From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 16, 1982
MOSCOW — University of Idaho’s basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Big Sky Conference on Friday evening at the UI Kibbie Dome by beating Idaho State 73-62.
The Vandals also proved they could handle all kinds of pressure — both on and off the court.
Through the first half, Idaho State stayed close by breaking through Idaho’s zone defense and applying effective defensive pressure of its own.
———
Robert L. Howser, coordinator of the Clarkston branch of Walla Walla Community College for the past eight years, has been named to a new post concerning student activities at Lewis-Clark State College. The appointment is effective Jan. 25.
The announcement came Friday from the office of Lee Vickers, LCSC president.
Howser’s title is director of LCSC’s College Union Building. He succeeds Mike Salmon, who resigned in September.