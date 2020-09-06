From the Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 6, 1980
For movie fans around most of the country, this has been the summer that “The Empire Strikes Back.”
But in Lewiston, the strike has yet to come. Local cinema buffs are still wondering what kind of fiendish revenge Darth Vader has planned for the Rebel Alliance and who will win the heart of Princess Leia — Luke Skywalker or Han Solo.
Tim Gage is also wondering — but for somewhat different reasons. Gage is the Lewiston operations manager for Landmark Cinemas, which operates both the Liberty Theater and Orchard Cinemas. He has been trying to bring the movie to town all summer.
BOISE — Control of the budgets of public television stations in Idaho was removed from the office of the Idaho Board of Education Friday and given to the universities with which the stations are affiliated.
But board members did not approve a consolidation of the three stations, voting instead to give the matter further study.
The decision removes any immediate threat to the independence of KUID at Moscow, but its long-term position is not secure.