From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 21, 1980
The Lewiston School Board Friday approved the purchase of a 20-acre site in the Shiloh area for future development of an elementary school.
The land, purchased from the First Assembly of God Church, will cost the district $140,000, or $7,000 per acre. The Shiloh residential area is south of Lewiston near the Lewiston Elks Lodge.
The board called the special session to consider the land acquisition, but also discussed having eight trees removed from 11th Avenue where resurfacing began on the tennis courts this week.
———
CHENEY — The Seattle Seahawks say their training camp here has survived a blitz of volcanic ash, ensuring their return to Eastern Washington University for a fifth consecutive summer.
The National Football League team, worried about the effects of ash from Mount St. Helens on EWU’s training facilities, had been scouting for a replacement site.
But after Assistant General Manager Mark Duncan visited the campus on Wednesday, the Seahawks decided to return, General Manager John Thompson said Thursday.