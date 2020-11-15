From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 15, 1980
The North Central District Health Department proposes to assess fees ranging from $10 to $200 for the various inspections the agency performs in the five counties of north central Idaho.
The fees are designed to offset a budget deficit of $29,000 in the current fiscal year, said Paul Guenther of Lewiston, environmental health director for the department.
The new fees, which aren’t expected to be implemented until after the first of the year and public meetings and hearings are completed, are designed to raise about $20,000.
———
The arrival in Lewiston of service by Mountain West Airline is of less importance than continuing jet service by Republic Airlines, members of the aviation committee of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce made plain Friday.
Mountain West, a Boise-based commuter line, proposes to bring service into Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene beginning Dec. 15. Two round trips a day — morning and evening — are planned during the week, and a single round-trip evening flight on Sundays.
Landing arrangements have been completed at Coeur d’Alene, but approval of landing rights and a lease for space within the Lewiston Airport Terminal has not yet been given by the city council or Nez Perce County commissioners.