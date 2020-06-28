From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 28, 1980
Clearwater County residents with a telephone will be able to dial the 911 emergency police, fire and ambulance number next Tuesday, and the service will be established for police and fire calls only at Lewiston by next January.
But Nez Perce County residents outside the city of Lewiston will still use their present numbers to make emergency contact with their local police and fire departments and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Ronald Koeper said Friday connection to the 911 emergency number would be too expensive. He said the county would be paying $676.80 a month to provide 911 services for Lapwai-Culdesac, Lenore and Peck and rural areas in the county.
———
PULLMAN — The 91st annual convention of the Washington State Grange ended Friday with a flurry of resolutions, gaining the support of 600 delegates.
The use of McNeil Island, farm chemicals, control of noxious weeds and vocational education were among the components of a 1980 Grange policy adopted by the convention on the campus of Washington State University.
The 73,000 member state Grange went on record as favoring use of funds allocated for a new prison for the rehabilitation of McNeil Island if feasible.