From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 3, 1980
When Potlatch Corporation’s No. 1 band saw roared to life Friday afternoon, every member of a visiting delegation of Chinese forestry officials jumped.
Lumber processing in the People’s Republic of China is 40 years behind the U.S., and many have never seen a log saw the size of the one at Potlatch.
Ten high-ranking officials, including China’s Minister of Forestry Luo Yuchuan, are in the U.S. for two weeks of inspection of the Pacific Northwest timber industry. The tour was arranged by the University of Idaho College of Forestry, Wildlife and Range Sciences. On Friday, the delegation toured Potlatch’s greenhouses, sawmill, ply-strand plant and paperboard mill at Lewiston.
———
The Lewiston High School band will pay at least $15,000 more for the opportunity to march in the 1981 presidential inauguration because of increases in the cost of plane fare.
The cost of the charter flight for 238 band members and chaperones rose from the original estimate of $69,000 to $84,000, band director Eddy Williams said. That pushes the total cost of the trip to about $137,000.
Williams said he has been assured by United Airlines that more price increases are unlikely.
“This increase is based on the 1981 rate,” Williams said. “Unless something really outrageous takes place, we feel safe that this is the final figure.”