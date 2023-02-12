From the Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 12, 1983
OLYMPIA — Excluding Clarkston, Pullman or any of the border communities from the state sales tax exemption in the tax bill passed by the Senate on Thursday may be unconstitutional, local legislators warned.
This measure would boost the state sales tax to 6.7%, but would exempt Oregon border counties Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania from the sales tax increases.
“I don’t know whether it is constitutional to take a segment of the border communities and give them preferential treatment,” E.G. Patterson, R-Pullman, said. “If they had included all border communities, then it may have been able to survive the test.”
———
BOISE — A Vancouver, Wash.-based company has filed an application with the state of Idaho to build a 22-bed psychiatric and substance abuse hospital at Lewiston.
Sterling Health Care Corp. is seeking a state certificate of need to spend $852,258 on River Crest Hospital, a new building to be located next to Valley Medical Center and to be modeled after the company’s Pinecrest Psychiatric Center at Coeur d’Alene. The company says it intends to start construction June 1 of this year and to complete it by Feb. 15 of next year.
The plan has been endorsed by 16 physicians at Valley Medical Center/Children’s Clinic and by officials of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Potlatch Corp. and Omark Industries, Inc. Letters of support from them included in Sterling Health Care’s application.
