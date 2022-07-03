When NASA shuttle pilots Ken Mattingly and Henry Hartsfield step out of the Columbia as expected Sunday after landing at Edwards Air Force Base, one Lewiston resident will be watching with extra close interest.
Dr. Dave Kendrick, 30, an emergency room physician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston, left here last week to join a four-physician medical support team at the shuttle’s California landing. There will be the physician in charge of the NASA Dryden Research Center dispensary, an out-patient clinic for both NASA and shuttle personnel and guests watching the landing.
One of the VIPs who technically could come under his care is President Reagan, who is scheduled to attend the landing.
———
Port of Clarkston Manager W.C. Behrens said Friday he is still actively investigating the possible location of a disinfectant packaging plant at the port.
Behrens told port commissioners that the disinfectant is being tested at eastern universities and commercial manufacture appears to be near. Plants are being set up on the East Coast “at this moment,” he said.
The developer of the disinfectant, which is a “combination of fairly benign chemicals,” Behrens said, visited the port a year or so ago. Behrens has been following the product’s development since.