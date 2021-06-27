From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 27, 1981
The Lewiston Girls Center will observe the completion of its move to its new building with an open house Sunday.
The center completed its move June 8 from the old Garfield School to its new building adjacent to Vollmer Bowl and north of Lewiston High School.
Throughout the open house, members will be demonstrating aerobic dancing, gymnastics and new games, said Janice Williams, girls center director. Memberships, at $5 a year, also will be accepted.
———
MOSCOW — The trustees of the Idaho Historical Society on Friday decided to ask the donor of the steamboat Jean — Western Transportation Company’s president — just what the boat moored at Lewiston can be used for.
The contract between Western Transportation and the historical society is vague, and it does not provide any clue as to whether the boat can be used for commercial development, trustees said.
The trustees held a public hearing at Lewiston on Thursday night, and one of the most promising options discussed was to use the boat for a maritime museum and a restaurant. The contract specifies the Jean is to be used as a museum and a small theater.