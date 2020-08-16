From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 16, 1980
The Orchards Nursing Home, a 145-bed convalescent center whose sale and lease two years ago cost the Idaho Medicaid program nearly $1 million, may get a new operator beginning Sept. 1.
Beverly Enterprises Inc. of Pasadena, Calif., the nation’s largest proprietary nursing home chain, has purchased a leasehold interest in the Lewiston nursing home and has asked the Idaho Health and Welfare Department to approve the transaction.
Such approval is required before the nursing home can reestablish its eligibility to participate in the Idaho Medicaid program.
———
PULLMAN — Mike Rendish, interim basketball coach at Pullman High School last season, has resigned from his coaching duties at Pullman.
Rendish, who coached at Pullman for 24 years, will continue his teaching duties at the high school. He is 55.
Last season Pullman compiled an 11-11 basketball season record and went 8-6 in the Frontier League. In the Frontier League playoffs, Pullman beat West Valley but lost to Clarkston in the second round.