From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 14, 1980
Chief Timothy State Park, two years in the making, opened Friday morning under leaden, overcast skies that possibly cut into first-day attendance.
About 75 to 100 had visited Washington’s newest recreation spot, on a Snake River island west of Clarkston, by noon, mostly the curious on drive-through tours, Park Manager Tom Ernsberger said.
———
Lewiston Mayor Delitha Kilgore will be installed as the first woman president of the Association of Idaho Cities next week at Pocatello.
Kilgore will lead a delegation of Lewiston Council members and city officials to the annual convention of the organization which represents cities in their dealings with the state and federal governments.
The position of cities in the shaky national economy will be one of the main topics in sessions which open Thursday.