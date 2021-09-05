From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 5, 1981
MOSCOW — All the preseason hoopla is over. It’s time for the University of Idaho Vandals to prove they are as good as everybody says.
Idaho opens its season tonight at home in the Kibbie Dome against Simon Fraser University of Burnaby, B.C.
Rarely has an Idaho season been so eagerly awaited by Idaho players, coaches and fans. With 49 lettermen and 15 starters back from a 6-5 team, Idaho appears at the least to be capable of putting together its first back-to-back winning seasons in 42 years.
———
Republic Airlines will drop the second of two experimental early morning-late evening flights at Lewiston next month after four months of trying to attract a profitable passenger load.
The last day to ride the 7:30 a.m. flight to Spokane and Seattle will be Oct. 24, Walter L. Hellman of the airline’s Minneapolis office confirmed Friday. It won’t return that night at 9:16 p.m. as it has been doing since June 12.
The early morning flight to Boise was targeted for cancellation last month. It left Lewiston for the last time today at 6:05 a.m., although it officially remains on the schedule until Tuesday. The flight hasn’t operated on Sundays and was dropped for the Monday holiday.