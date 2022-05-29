From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 29, 1982
PULLMAN — The Corner Deli, a privately owned restaurant on the Washington State University campus, will be gone next October, flattened beneath a parking lot.
The Deli’s destruction doesn’t please the current owner, Brad Augustine. “I’m sorry to see the business go,” he said. “I just think they (WSU administrators) aren’t weighing all sides.”
The administrators say they’re closing the building — located at NE 740 Thatuna St. — because it would cost $18,000 to bring the building up to safety codes. WSU owns the building.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Wickes Forest Industries Inc. will begin recalling employees Tuesday in an effort to stave off the loss of log inventories at the Grangeville mill.
Wickes General Manager David Edgerton said Friday that the mill had stockpiled logs last fall to maintain operations through the winter months when the woods were closed.
The mill closed in January, however, and the logs still stacked on the ground will deteriorate if left through the summer months, Edgerton said.
The company won’t make any money by reopening the mill, but it will lose less than by staying closed, he said.