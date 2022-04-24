From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 24, 1982
The Nez Perce County Fair Board could save an estimated $1.65 an hour if it were to change its inefficient light bulbs in the fair building’s ceiling to more efficient fixtures, a lighting expert estimated Friday.
David Canning, of Spokane, a representative of GTE-Sylvania Corp., made the estimate at the Lewis-Clark Empire Energy Exposition after counting the 78 bare bulbs and the fewer fluorescent fixtures in the fair building’s high wood-faced ceiling.
He said the fluorescent tubes also are an efficient type and recommended halide-type lighting. Fixtures would cost about $200 each, installed, he added.
———
When plans were discussed last winter for the construction of a new football stadium in Lewiston, the local and national economy were at anything but a peak.
Nonetheless, the supporters of the plan trudged onward.
When initial costs figures came out last week to nearly $1.5 million for the project, the supporters were still optimistic despite the fact that the figure was nearly three times what they had anticipated.