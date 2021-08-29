From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 29, 1981
PULLMAN — Don’t worry about that stinky, foul-tasting water. It won’t harm you, and help is on the way.
That’s Pullman Public Works Director James Hudak’s message to 70 to 80 Sunnyside Hill households whose water hasn’t been too pleasant lately.
A new tank was installed Monday, coated with a vinyl paint lining, Hudak said. The city began receiving complaints from residents that their water smelled like vinyl and tasted bad.
———
If current trends continue, tuition fee increases at Lewis-Clark State College may all but eliminate adult part-time students.
Registrar Tom Fellows so far has no definitive figures. But he said Friday he sees indications that fewer part-time students are registering.
Last year, part-time students made up 50 percent of LCSC’s 2,300-student enrollment.