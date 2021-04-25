From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 25, 1981
The city of Lewiston cut itself in on a piece of the action during a discussion of the proposed Clearwater Downs race track at the monthly luncheon of the council and Nez Perce County Commissioners Friday noon.
Mayor Delitha Kilgore said the track proposed for lower Tammany is within the city’s impact zone and she is worried about traffic and about barns that will hold 800 horses.
“And don’t forget those horses will eat 240,000 tons of oats a year,” Commissioner Darrell Kerby reminded her.
Republic Airlines is preparing major schedule changes for its entire system, the company’s district sales manager said Friday, and there are strong indications the number of flights into Lewiston will be increased.
Don Cooper of Boise said that the changes will be announced about May 18 and will be effective June 12.
Cooper refused to divulge the extent of change at Lewiston, other than that an attempt would be made to draw from the Moscow-Pullman market as well as the valley.