From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 18, 1980
MOSCOW — A University of Idaho homecoming concert by the Atlanta Rhythm Section was abrubtly canceled Friday, less than seven hours before 5,000 rock music fans were to stream into the ASUI-Kibbie Dome to hear the Georgia-based group perform.
UI student government leaders were told shortly after 1 p.m. that the lead singer of the musical group, Ronnie Hamlin, had broken and accidentally swallowed one of his artificial teeth Thursday night at Boise.
The group’s booking agent, Alex Hodges of the Empire Agency at Atlanta, said the musicians spent much of Friday morning trying to find a Boise dentist who could replace Hamlin’s tooth. They failed and by mid-day left Boise on a flight for Atlanta, where Hamlin will be examined by his own dentist.
———
BOISE — A request to allow toll-free telephone service between the university cities on the Palouse has been turned down by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
The three commissioners agreed Thursday that the number of calls between Moscow and Pullman were not sufficient to justify toll-free service of the kind linking Lewiston and Clarkston.
The PUC has received a petition bearing several hundred signatures asking that the toll-free service be implemented. The petitions were circulated earlier this year by Pullman orthodontist Don Smith, who has offices in both Pullman and Moscow.