From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 26, 1981
The year 1981 was one for “firsts” in Idaho sports.
University of Idaho’s basketball team won its first Big Sky Conference championship, in a remarkable turnaround for a program that three years earlier was setting records for futility.
Idaho State got its first football playoff invitation in history. And the Bengals, Big Sky championships for the first time in 18 years, made the best of it. ISU captured the Division I-AA national championship in December with a 34-23 victory over Eastern Kentucky.
Citizens throughout Idaho and Washington, including many in Lewiston and Clarkston, put candles in their windows to show their concern for and unity with the Polish people on Christmas Eve.
Meanwhile, in Seattle, a 31-year-old career counselor suggested a nationwide movement to show solidarity with the Poles by convincing Americans to tie red ribbons to trees in their yards, much like the yellow ribbons in honor of the U.S. hostages in Iran. James Vollbracht said he expected to have 100 ribbons in place around Seattle by the end of Christmas Day.
Vollbracht of “We, the People” suggested all Americans tie the ribbons to trees in their yards, or affix them to their front doors.