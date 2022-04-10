From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 10, 1982
MOSCOW — The director of the University of Idaho Graduate Center in Coeur d’Alene, Wallace Pfeiffer, has been named director of development and president of the UI Foundation, UI President Richard Gibb announced Friday.
Pfeiffer, 36, replaces Ernest Hartung, who retired in January. The announcement comes at the end of an eight-month search.
Pfeiffer, who has a doctoral degree in educational administration with an emphasis in staff development from UI, has been director of the Coeur d’Alene center since August 1980.
———
The Idaho Department of Agriculture will send two examiners to audit the Coast Trading Co. terminal at the Port of Lewiston on Monday to determine how much grain is there and how much of it farmers have been paid for.
Max Hanson, state agriculture director, said Friday the examiners from the Warehouse Control Bureau will be “conducting an audit of negotiable receipts in cooperation with federal officials.” The audit will not be restricted to the receipts for grain from farmers.
Hanson said the department has been monitoring the Portland-based grain merchandising company, which filed bankruptcy papers late Wednesday under Chapter 11 of the Federal Bankruptcy Act. The company filed to reorganize in order to restructure its debt and to arrange financing to stay in business, according to company attorneys.