From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 2, 1982
When the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team resumes the 1982 portion of its schedule tonight at home against Northwest Nazarene, coach Dick Hannan is hoping history will repeat itself. And he’s also shooting for his 100th coaching win.
Last season, the Warriors had a long Christmas layoff and proceeded to play improved basketball in the first three months of ’81 to qualify for the District 1 NAIA playoffs.
“I feel the layoff will help us again,” said Hannan, whose Warriors haven’t played a game since Dec. 15. The 18-day layoff gave LCSC a chance to regroup after a poor 5-9 start. The record is 3-7 against NAIA foes.
———
Many recipients of pets for Christmas in the Lewiston-Clarkston area apparently welcomed the animals into their homes and are caring for them.
At least, that’s the assumption for sellers of the dogs, cats, birds, fish and rodents to the Christmas shoppers. None had been brought back or picked up as a stray as of Wednesday.
But the buyers reflected the slow economy this season by picking less expensive pets and those that required low-priced housing.