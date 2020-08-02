From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 2, 1980
Lapwai High School has named a new head basketball coach and an athletic director.
Darryl Moulton, 24, was named the Wildcat basketball coach. He comes to Lapwai from William Penn College in Iowa, where he was the men’s assistant basketball coach and women’s head cross county coach.
The new athletic director is Bryan Samuels, 29, who is a Kamiah native. Samuels is a University of Idaho graduate who is currently working toward his master’s degree at the UI.
———
MOSCOW — The federal government has refused to reimburse the city of Moscow for all but about one-quarter of its ash cleanup bill, city officials learned Friday.
Documents received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency indicate that the city will be reimbursed for $220,000 of the $917,000 the city has spent or plans to spend to rid the city of the 8 tons per acre of volcanic ash that fell following the May 18 eruption of Mount St. Helens.