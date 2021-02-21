From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 21, 1981
MOSCOW — The city of Moscow began testing a well that hasn’t been used in 30 years this week and results indicate it could increase the city’s water supply by 20 percent, said city engineer Gary Presol.
Presol said he decided to test the well as part of a project to increase the city’s water supplies. The results have been good, he said, because the city has been able to pump “an awful lot of water” out of the well No. 1. The well, which goes only to the 120-foot level, was dug in 1896, he said, the city stopped using it about 30 years ago.
The water from well No. 1 comes from the same aquifer as water from well No. 2, he said. Because of the large amount of water there, pumping from No. 1 will not significantly reduce the amount pumped from No. 2.
Jerry D. Gilbert, manager of the Clarkston office of the Rainier National Bank, was elected president of the Twin County United Way Thursday night. He succeeds Robert Culbertson of Lewiston.
Gilbert and Charles Woods of Lewiston were co-chairmen of the 1981 drive, which raised 77 percent of its goal. The goal was $325,000 and the drive raised $250,000.
In an acceptance speech, Gilbert noted that the drive had suffered from the “economic stress” of the times and the loss of an executive director just as it was getting started.