From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 9, 1981
Only two of Lewiston’s 59 restaurants and 47 food-serving bars and taverns received less-than-exemplary grades from health inspectors in the past six months. Both of those have a history of low marks.
A total of 104 out of 106 Lewiston eating establishments received “A” ratings from environmental quality specialist Spencer Overall, which means they received fewer than 10 demerits on a checklist of items designed to indicate structural flaws as well as cleanliness and potential health hazards.
The last time the Tribune checked in 1979 there were two B-rated establishments and one C-rated one out of 101 businesses. In 1978, four Lewiston businesses got “B” ratings and one was rated “C.”
———
Port Way will remain Port Way and Port Drive will still be Port Drive, and two former Port of Clarkston commissioners will be honored the next time the port builds streets on its property, the present port board decided Friday.
The board voted last month to change the name of Port Drive to Emmett Johnson Drive and Port Way to Chalsey Floch Way. Both men were port commissioners in the early days of forming the district.
But three property holders expressed disapproval after the action became known, and a fourth appeared at Friday’s meeting charging that it would cost him thousands of dollars.