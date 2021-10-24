From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 24, 1981
Former Lewiston Police Chief Kenneth Behrends is on his way to Alaska this morning, and Capt. Duane Ailor is on his way to Behrends’ office as acting police chief.
Ailor was appointed acting chief of the department by City Manager Craig McMicken on Friday. Ailor temporarily will replace Behrends, who, after two years and three months at Lewiston, is taking a job as a security director for the Alaskan pipeline operation at Valdez, Alaska.
Ailor, the senior officer in the department, will serve as acting chief until the selection process for a new chief is completed — about 90 days, according to McMicken.
———
MOSCOW — Moscow’s Gritman Memorial Hospital Board is considering contracting with a nonprofit foundation owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church for the management of the hospital.
The top three administrators at the hospital have announced plans to retire or reduce their hours, and that prompted the board to look into alternatives for managing the hospital, board Chairman William Brown said.
The alternative now under discussion is a management contract with Northwest Medical Foundation, a subsidiary of the Adventist Health System-West. The foundation operates 17 hospitals in the West.