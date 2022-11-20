The Port of Clarkston may add a third full-time person to its staff, or it may go the opposite direction and reduce management down to just one part-time position.
A budget adopted Friday gives the port commissioners leeway to restructure the system just about any way it wants.
The port office currently is staffed by a manager, William C. Behrens, who intends to retire in March, and a clerk, both full-time positions. The new budget retains their salaries at the same level — $26,000 and $9,800 respectively — adds $12,000 for an administrative assistant.
———
SPOKANE — The Washington State University board of regents Friday heard reports on the proposed creation of at least four new university-related committees: a WSU Advocates political action group, and three or more subcommittees of the regents’ “Futures” group.
Stan Schmid, WSU’s vice-president of academic relations, announced the proposed formation of the political action organization during his report on the work of the regent’s recently-formed Public Affairs Committee. Schmid said the WSU Advocates would be comprised of alumni and friends of the university who will support lobbying efforts for higher education in Olympia.
Board members appeared to support the idea of a WSU political action committee, but some members balked at formally approving the organization.