From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 11, 1981
MOSCOW — Cheryl Hymas, of Jerome, a former school board member and public school teacher, was elected president of the Idaho Board of Education Friday for a one-year term.
Hymas, who succeeds Janet Hay, of Nampa, has served on the board since 1977, when she was appointed by Gov. John Evans.
Hymas, 43, taught at Salt Lake City in Utah and in a junior high school in Jerome. She taught literature and English. She received an associate degree from what was then Boise Junior College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Idaho State University in 1960.
———
The Lewiston Gun Club is getting the lead out. As a result, the Kellogg-Wallace area isn’t the only place in northern Idaho where lead mining is underway.
Mining at the gun club is strictly a surface job. Millions of lead pellets from shotgun shells are being reclaimed.
Once the mining is over, the gun club will realize a substantial amount of money for club activities.