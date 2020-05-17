From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 17, 1980
A fund drive to build a $961,000 special care center on the North Idaho Children’s Home campus got off to a good start Friday afternoon when $100,000 was pledged by Potlatch Corp.
Lola Evans, wife of Gov. John Evans, accepted the pledge from James R. Morris, vice president of the company’s wood products western division. Mrs. Evans is honorary chairwoman of the sponsoring committee.
Morris said the pledge by Potlatch, which will be paid in installments of $50,000 each in 1981 and 1982, is part of a company program to support services in communities in which the firm has operations.
Laura McAdoo had the last word in a verbal set-to with Rob Feeney Friday.
She correctly spelled “organizing” and then added “unacquainted” as the clincher to win the annual Lewiston elementary school spelling bee.
Six other top spellers from the city’s grade schools had felt the sting before Rob spelled “organizing” with an s instead of a z. Laura spelled it correctly, but she had to get through another word to win.
It was one she obviously was familiar with: “unacquainted.”
Laura’s win means that her name will go on the traveling spelling bee trophy and that its home will be McSorley Elementary School for the next year. Laura, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James McAdoo, is a fifth grader at McSorley.