From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 4, 1980
St. Joseph’s Hospital at Lewiston has raised its basic charge for semiprivate room from $107 to $120 a day and its basic emergency room fee from $10 to $20, acting hospital administrator John B. Ernsdorff said Friday.
The increases are the first at the nonprofit acute care center since July 1, 1978, and were brought about by increased hospital expenses, especially employee salaries and benefits, he said.
The room fee was raised 12 percent. Combined with other fee increases in the emergency room, delivery room and nursery, the price hike is expected to increase annual revenues by about 7 percent.
———
Port of Clarkston commissioners accepted the resignation of one of their members and appointed his successor at Friday’s monthly meeting.
Gary D. Neal, one of three applicants for the port commission and the only one to be recommended by a governmental agency, will serve the remainder of James G. Usher’s term, which expires next year.
Neal, office manager and part owner of Twin City Construction Inc., at Clarkston, received the endorsement of the Clarkston City Council in a letter from Mayor Howard L. Clovis.