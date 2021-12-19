From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 19, 1981
Christmas vacation began at 1 p.m. Friday for Clarkston High School students, but they didn’t want to go home.
At 12:55 they jammed their school’s main hall, waiting for the gymnasium doors to open. The students were willing to give up a precious hour of vacation to attend the second annual faculty Christmas program, an event many have been waiting for since last year’s hit show.
“Most people skip out of assemblies,” said Kim Delp, 16. “But everybody stays for this because it’s so funny.”
———
About 20 people gathered in a cold December rain Friday afternoon to see the unveiling of a sign marking the entrance to Lewiston, “River gateway to Hells Canyon, America’s deepest gorge.”
The two-piece redwood structure in the Rose Garden north of Clearwater Memorial Bridge will greet visitors from the south, east and north, Mayor Delitha Kilgore said at the dedication.
She said she hopes to see a second sign erected soon at the west edge of the city, possibly as part of the downtown revitalization project.