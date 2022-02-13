From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 13, 1982
The Clarkston School Board will be asked to float another school levy bond later this spring to remodel Lincoln Middle School, Superintendent Harold O. Beggs said Friday.
The levy would cover the costs of improving the school’s heating system and constructing “conventional” classrooms, Beggs said. The school originally was built on the open classroom concept, with very few interior walls to separate classes.
Beggs said open classrooms have proven unsatisfactory for children of middle-school age. The district already has partitioned off some rooms inside the school.
———
Quality Custom Cabinet Co. closed its doors at the Port of Clarkston on Friday, the latest Lewiston-Clarkston Valley victim of the recession.
With the closure here and consolidation at the firm’s Spokane base, employment for 23 ended in the valley.
Thomas Mercer, plant manager, said Clarkston employees have been given opportunities to work at Spokane if they wish to move there.