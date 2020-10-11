From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 11, 1980
ASOTIN — Jack Sullivan, of Asotin, has been elected president of the Asotin Booster Club. Sullivan is owner of the Book Nook in Lewiston.
Les Spears was elected vice president and Judy Sangster was named secretary-treasurer. Their weekly meeting was held Tuesday.
The board of directors are Dick Scheibe, Harold Hough, Brent Youlden and Dan Roche.
———
BOISE — Idaho quarterback Ken Hobart will be the center of attention tonight when the underdog Vandals play Boise State in a Big Sky Conference football showdown.
A crowd of nearly 22,600 is expected to jam Bronco Stadium for the game between the up-and-coming Vandals, 3-1, and a slow-starting BSU club which stands 3-2. In league, Idaho is 1-0 and the Broncos 2-1.
For a sophomore quarterback who was supposed to be weak on throwing the ball, Hobart is currently the NCAA’s top Division 1-AA passer, efficiency-wise.