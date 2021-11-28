From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 28, 1981
All teddy bears in the Lewiston-Clarkston area have been cordially invited to spend the holidays at the Luna House Museum of the Nez Perce County Historical Society.
Bears accepting the invitation will spend Christmas through New Year’s inside a glass display case at the museum, Third and C streets.
Anne Weatherill, executive director of the historical society, said teddy bears checking in will be guaranteed a fun-filled holiday season, associating with their own kind and posing for the visiting public.
———
With blessings from the medical community and money from the state, the Lewiston Fire Department has initiated a yearlong pilot program that allows nonparamedics to defibrillate heart attack victims before taking them to the hospital.
The department has purchased a defibrillator — a machine with paddles that send an electrical shock through the heart to stop the unsynchronized stuttering the organ goes through during cardiac arrest or heart attack.
Usually, only certified paramedics can operate the machine. All four paramedic units in Idaho, however, are located in the southern part of the state, leaving northern Idaho high and dry, according to John Crawford of the LFD.