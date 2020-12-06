From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 6, 1980
Lewis-Clark State College President Lee Vickers bounced rays of sunshine Friday into the gloom over the future of the college that has resulted from Idaho Board of Education meetings at Boise this week.
“We received a very positive feedback from legislators,” Vickers told a noon gathering of faculty and staff members.
“But I must caution,” he added. “That was yesterday — and I don’t know what’s happening today.”
———
Lewiston city police plan to crack down on illegal opposite-side parking during the winter months on city streets with curbs, spokesman Bill Anderson said Thursday.
City code 35-65 requires vehicles to be parked on the right-hand side of the street and pointed in the same direction as traffic, except on one-way streets.
Anderson said the department is also concerned that frosted windows during the winter months will cause traffic hazards when vehicles cross traffic lanes to enter and leave parking areas illegally.