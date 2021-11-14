From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 14, 1981
Both the weather station and air traffic control tower at Lewiston Airport appear to be safe for another year, the aviation committee of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce was told Friday.
Kenneth Keeney of the National Weather Service station said he expects some written confirmation of that by Nov. 20, “a date that keeps coming up.” A reduction in hours may be necessary, however, from the 12 hours a day the station now is open, he said.
A replacement for weatherman Peter Gertonson, who plans to retire Jan. 23, has been requested, but it may be difficult to get someone to come here because of the tentative position of the installation, Keeney said.
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho President Richard Gibb said the decision to fire head football coach Jerry Davitch was made independently and that he was under no pressure from outside.
“I was never pressured,” Gibb said in a telephone interview. “People who know me know that. I don’t fall under pressure. Whatever assessment that had to be made was done independently.”
Davitch was fired Thursday. The reason given in the official announcement by Athletic Director Bill Belknap was that Davitch’s win-loss record was not acceptable.