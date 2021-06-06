From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 6, 1981
The South’s Kyle Christensen finally met his match Friday night at Harris Field as he was driven from the mound in the bottom of the fourth inning.
However, it wasn’t the North’s bats which did in the hard-throwing Madison High left-hander.
Instead, it was Mother Nature, in the form of hurricane-type winds and a driving rain which abruptly halted the third annual Idaho High School All-Star baseball series.
———
For the 50 adults enrolled in an intensive computer course at Lewis-Clark State College this week, it’s total immersion.
“They live it, eat it, sleep it, talk it. They even dream it,” said John Scally, LCSC dean of continuing education.
The title of the one-week course, “Live and Learn College,” Scally considers apt.
Thirty of the 50 come from outside the Lewiston-Clarkston area. They sleep on lumpy beds in college dormitory rooms, otherwise empty for the summer, for $3.50 per night.