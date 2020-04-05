From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 5, 1980
Capts. David and Linda Sholin, commanding officers of the Lewiston Salvation Army since 1977, have been transferred to Great Falls, Mont. They will be succeeded here by Lieutenant and Mrs. Kenneth Hood, who are coming from Great Falls.
At Great Falls, the Sholins will be assistant commanders of the Salvation Army service center. The Hoods will arrive at Lewiston from Great Falls next Tuesday. The Sholins assume their new positions on Wednesday.
Keith Havens collected three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs to lead the Lewiston High junior varsity to a 15-12 win over Rosalia-Oakesdale in Friday’s opening game of a doubleheader.
However, the visitors from Rosalia-Oakesdale bounced back in the nightcap to defeat the Bengals 7-3 to salvage a split in their prep baseball twin bill in Lewiston.
The split, along with Thursday’s 15-0 win over Brigeport, gives the Bengals a 5-2 record.