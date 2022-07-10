Duane Church must have figured one good hit deserves another in Friday night’s extra-inning American Legion thriller at Harris Field.
Church, the Lewis-Clark first baseman, hit his father, head coach Dwight Church, on the side of the head with a thrown ball during practice, and the elder Church, a bit groggy at the time, ended up watching the game from the dugout.
But in the bottom of the ninth inning, Church’s son hit a one-out single to right with the bases loaded to score Rusty Harris with the winning run in the Twins’ 3-2 triumph over the Eugene Pepsi-Sizzlers.
———
COTTONWOOD — The Most Rev. Sylverster Treinen, bishop of the Boise Diocese, will be at Cottonwood for a special Mass on Sunday honoring seven sisters of the Priory of St. Gertrude. The sisters are celebrating a total of 370 years of commitment in the Benedictine community, using a theme from John’s Gospel: “I chose you to bear fruit — fruit that will last.”
Joining the celebration will be Sr. Anna Spaeth, who has 80 years with the community; Sr. Theresa Grassner, 75 years; Sr. Anastasia Kucklich, 70 years; Srs. Irmengard Hack and Martina Gehring, 60 years apiece; and Sr. Corinne Forsman, 25 years.
In addition, Sr. Mary Forman will make her final vows after having lived with the community for nearly 10 years. She is the daughter of Eugenia and the late Neal Forman, of Boise.