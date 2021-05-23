From the
May 23, 1981
PORTLAND — Jeff Erdman capped an incredible Lewis & Clark College of Portland rally Friday night by singling home the tying runs in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Pioneers to a dramatic 10-9 victory over a stunned Lewis-Clark State College squad.
With Azusa-Pacific of California handing the Warriors a 12-7 setback earlier in the day, the Area 1 NAIA baseball tournament is history as far as Coach Ed Cheff’s Warriors are concerned.
The NAIA nationals in Texas next month are suddenly just a mirage for the Lewiston team.
It was perhaps the darkest day in LCSC baseball history. Never had a Warrior team endured such a frustrating double-header in at least 10 years of postseason playoffs.
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho and city of Moscow have agreed to share the costs of a $18,500 test of a former chemical waste dump near the site of the city’s new well.
The Idaho Health and Welfare’s Water Quality Division requested testing to determine whether any buried materials have leached through the soil and could affect water quality in the area of the well. Health approval of the city’s new $450,000 well project is pending.
The site, located on university property behind the Palouse Empire Mall, was used from 1972 to 1979 for disposal of various chemical wastes from campus. The wastes ranged from paint thinner to nitric acids, said UI safety officers Kris Smith and Arnie Broberg. The disposal area was closed in 1979.