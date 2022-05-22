From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 22, 1982
The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved supplemental funding to continue operation of the National Weather Service station at the Lewiston Airport and 37 other stations in the West that had been scheduled for closure June 20.
The bill is expected to be considered by the full Senate on Monday and Tuesday.
The House approved the supplemental appropriations last week.
———
AZUSA, Calif. — Scoring 15 runs in the first three innings, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors breezed past Lewis & Clark College of Portland 19-9 in Friday’s Area 1 NAIA baseball playoffs.
It was an important LCSC victory for two reasons — it kept coach Ed Cheff’s team in the running for the area championship and it clinched no worse than a second-place finish here. It will also assure the Warriors of a trip to the May 21 NAIA nationals in Texas if Southeastern Oklahoma defeats underdog Emporia State today in the Area 3 finals at Tulsa, Okla.
In Friday’s second game here, host Azusa Pacific eliminated the Lewis & Clark Pioneers 8-4, setting up today’s finals at noon between the LCSC Warriors and Azusa Pacific. Should LCSC win, a second game would follow afterward for the Area 1 title.