From the Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 29, 1983
BOISE — The University of Idaho Agriculture Research/Extension Service which has already lost 27 employees and $943,000 from cuts in state financing this year, stands to lose another 30 to 32 staff members and $900,000 if its fiscal 1984 budget is cut another 10 percent, legislators were told Friday.
Raymond Miller, dean of the school’s College of Agriculture and director of the service, told members of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee “you have probably gone further than you can afford” in budget cuts if agriculture is to retain its position as Idaho’s economic base.
If those cuts continue, he said, within a few years agriculture research and extension services will face “serious, serious problems.”
Some north central Idaho principals expressed concern Friday over toughening high school graduation standards by requiring a “C” average.
“Anyone who has been in a classroom knows there are students who just can’t achieve that, and yet they are working as hard as they can,” said Carl Johnson, principal at Lapwai High School.
“We’re concerned about this student,” said Ron Karlberg assistant principal at Lewiston High School. “Will he drop out? Or do we let him graduate and get on with his life?”
K.C. Albright, principal of Grangeville High School and president of the regional principals’ association, said he thinks the requirements may result in “grade inflation” — where teachers give a student who is working up to his capabilities a “C,” even when his grades ad up to only a “D.” “Then you’re no longer working for excellence, are you?” Albright said.
