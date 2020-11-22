From theLewiston Tribune
Nov. 22, 1980
Nine auto dealers in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, including two in Lewiston and one in Orofino, have received approval for more than $1 million in government-guaranteed loans, federal officials said Friday.
A spokesman in Spokane for the Small Business Administration, which backs banks making the loans, said the action has been taken to help dealers hurting from poor car sales. But a Lewiston dealer representative said his loan is to ease a switch in ownership, not because of a sales slump.
Tony Copeland, manager of Hoff Ford, said he’s planning to buy control of the dealership and the SBA is merely guaranteeing that loan. The ownership change will reportedly take place Jan. 1.
Representatives of other area firms getting SBA backing — Rogers Motors Inc., a Lewiston Pontiac-Chrysler-Jeep dealer, and Portfors-Johnson Ford Inc., in Orofino — could not be reached for comment.
———
Helicopters are no longer landing at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston to pick up and deliver emergency-care patients, according to hospital administrator Tim Jackson.
Instead, patients are being flown from and delivered to the Lewiston Airport and transported via ambulance. The Federal Aviation Administration-approved landing area at St. Joseph’s hasn’t been used since mid-October, Jackson said, and the FAA license has expired.
The landing area, near overhead wires and trees and located near a Catholic grade school, offered little maneuvering room.