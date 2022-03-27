From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 27, 1982
The reappointment plan adopted by the Idaho Legislature puts all of Lewiston but precinct No. 6 in one legislative district — District 6 — but extends the boundaries of District 8 from Tammany to the McCall area.
District 8 now includes the Culdesac, Gifford, Tammany and Webb precincts, all of Lewis County, all of Idaho County — itself as big as Massachusetts — all of Adams County (south of Idaho County) and part of Valley County.
The new lists of precincts for three districts that formerly encompassed only north central Idaho were prepared Friday by James E. Lloyd, Nez Perce County auditor-recorder, from HB830 passed by the legislative earlier this month.
———
More than 60 fiddlers, including several championship winners, are expected for the 20th annual Idaho State Oldtime Fiddler’s Contest on April 3 at Lewiston High School.
Because the one-day contest has grown over the years, the next competition may have to be scheduled over two days, chairman Lester A. Wagner, of Lewiston, said.
Six categories are judged, including junior juniors for 12 and younger, juniors 13 to 17, separate men’s and women’s divisions for 18 and older, seniors 65 and older and an open championship class.