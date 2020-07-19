From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 19, 1980
About 700 Lewiston employees of Potlatch Corp.’s wood products operation began vacations this weekend as part of a rotating shutdown designed to avoid layoffs, according to a company spokesman.
John Barclay said Friday the shutdowns will not result in a loss of pay to Potlatch employees. The final two-week vacation period will be at the Kamiah mill during the weeks beginning Aug. 4 and 11.
“Every wood products operation that Potlatch has in Idaho either has been or will be subject to the shutdowns,” Barclay added.
The Lewiston employees will restart operations Aug. 4.
Because of continuing poor market conditions and the need to keep our inventories in balance with the market, it was judged that this would be better than further layoffs, he said.
A four-day repair effort at Winchester Dam failed to significantly diminish its pernicious seepage, but Idaho Fish and Game officials say it’s a safer dam now.
The department employed an average of seven workers a day for four days and used a rented D-9 bulldozer and front-end loader, plus two department-owned earthmovers, to line the downstream side of the dam with rock obtained from a nearby cliff.
They also probed into the dam’s concrete innards and filled several small holes with grout, but were unable to stop the flow of water significantly.
No cost figures are available yet, but the department had set aside $120,000 for the project.