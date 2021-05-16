From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 16, 1981
A 77-word duel between two finalists was needed Friday afternoon before the Lewiston elementary school spelling championship was determined.
Karin Reed, a Webster sixth grader, finally tagged Kevin James, the fifth grade champion from McSorley, and brought the trophy to her school.
Kevin, who had slugged it out word for word with Karen for 77 straight words stumbled over “Who’s.” He added an E. Karen spelled it correctly and then spelled “scenery” to take the championship.
———
MOSCOW — A prominent Idaho farmer and rancher, Marv Wittman, of Lewiston, is among four persons who will receive honorary degrees today during the University of Idaho’s 86th annual commencement.
The others are U.S. Sen. James McClure, William H. Kibbie of Salt Lake City, a construction industry pioneer, and Tommy Ambrose of Columbus, Ohio, a research corporation engineer-manager.
McClure also will give the commencement address.
The honorees were selected and recommended by a faculty committee which studied nominees submitted by various departments and colleges.