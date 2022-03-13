From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 13, 1982
Lewiston will have an air fair this summer — but only if the flight-oriented businesses at the airport are willing to help.
That was the decision of the Aviation Committee of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce on Friday after it had invited five such Lewiston businesses — called fixed based operators — and none showed up at the meeting.
Committee Chairman Mark Wood, who helps operate a heavy equipment sales and service business, said he had never seen a successful equipment show “in which people who benefit the most didn’t actively participate.”
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho officials say there may be numerous flaws, including one of unconstitutionality, in a bill approved for House debate which would prohibit the UI law clinic from representing people who sue any state agency.
UI President Richard Gibb and College of Law Dean Cliff Thompson said they were caught by surprise by the legislation, which was approved by the House Judiciary and Rules Committee on Thursday. The measure could be debated in the House on Monday or Tuesday.
Rep. Tom Boyd, R-Genesee, tried unsuccessfully to delay the bill in the committee until UI officials could respond to it. Boyd said Friday he expects the full House will pass the measure, but added that “it has to go through the Senate, and I’m sure time has run out on it.”