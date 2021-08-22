From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 22, 1981
The North Idaho Children’s Home is asking Idaho businesses to help raise $100,000 to maintain NICH’s educational services for emotionally disturbed children in the state.
The special fund drive will cover the state, and will be completed in the Lewiston-Clarkston area by the first week of September, according to Rita Maxson, development program manager.
The NICH Education Center is located on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The school’s enrollment is full for this fall and, according to Maxson, the waiting list is growing.
MOSCOW — University of Idaho football fans who believe it’s bad luck to open an umbrella indoors may get wet if it rains for Idaho’s first two home football games in the ASUI-Kibbie Dome this year.
Workers are tearing up the old foam insulation and rotten plywood in the roof of the dome, and university officials do not expect to have a new roof covering in place until Oct. 1.
The Kibbie Dome roof has been leaking for years, and this summer, the university decided to replace the worn-out covering, foam insulation and the plywood beams that have rotted in the roof. The roof could have become dangerous had the deterioration continued, UI officials said.